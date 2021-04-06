UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat For Strict Security, COVID-19 SOPs During Daska By-election

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:35 PM

Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs during Daska by-election

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has directed the divisional administration Gujranwala to take all possible steps to make the election process in Daska transparent and non-controversial besides ensuring effective implementation of the instructions of the Election Commission regarding security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has directed the divisional administration Gujranwala to take all possible steps to make the election process in Daska transparent and non-controversial besides ensuring effective implementation of the instructions of the Election Commission regarding security arrangements.

He was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship on Tuesday in which arrangements for security and coronavirus SOPs for the by-elections in Daska were reviewed.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed and Taimur Bhatti, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab and other officers from law enforcing agencies were also present while Commissioner, RPO Gujranwala and Deputy Commissioner and DPO Sialkot briefed on the security plan through video link.

Raja Basharat directed that the divisional and district administrations should maintain effective liaison with the designated representatives of the Election Commission and respond to any communication from the Election Commission in a timely manner.

He directed the district administration to appoint a focal person to brief the media in case of need and fully implement the SOPs of the health department to prevent coronavirus.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies said in a briefing that Rangers troops would also be on duty to assist the district administration during polling and other election process.

Related Topics

Election Rangers Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Gujranwala Sialkot Daska Media All From Cabinet Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK lashes with unexpected heavy downpour

2 minutes ago

US steps up sanctions on powerful Mexican cartel

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs ministers to monitor sugar ..

2 minutes ago

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

11 minutes ago

Pb livestock dept lunches new website

2 minutes ago

2047 successfully passed Dispenser, Paramedical co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.