Raja Basharat for strictly implementing law to curb violence against women

Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives, Raja Basharat on Monday said that there were laws for the punishment of every crime including violence against women, the only requirement was that these laws be implemented effectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives, Raja Basharat on Monday said that there were laws for the punishment of every crime including violence against women, the only requirement was that these laws be implemented effectively.

He was addressing a seminar on violence against women organized by Lahore Police here as a chief guest. He said that effective monitoring system was being introduced to rectify the shortcomings of the prosecution system.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the culprits of heinous crimes were being punished at maximum.

Raja Basharat said the PTI government had taken concrete steps to strengthen the police by giving new vehicles after a long time, improving the allowances and increasing the investigation cost.

He said the role of every citizen was important to set a precedent for those involved in crimes against women and the co-operation of the bench and the bar was essential for speedy investigation.

He said that awareness programmes were useful as ten years of statistics from the Women Crisis Centers show that very few women had approached for justice.

Raja Basharat said that crimes against women in the upper and lower classes were rarely reported but they should approach government agencies so that justice could be provided.

Justice (retd) Dr Nasira Iqbal, Advisor to the Prime Minister Allama Tahir Ashrafi, ProvincialMinister Ashfa Riaz, Fatima Chadhar, Dr. Bushra, women MPAs, CCPOs, police officers anda large number of women were also present.