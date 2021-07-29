Raja Basharat greets Ahsan Saleem Baryar on winning election

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat while congratulating Ahsan Saleem Baryar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on his victory in the by-elections said that the people of Sialkot had honoured the politics of service, dignity and transparency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat while congratulating Ahsan Saleem Baryar of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on his victory in the by-elections said that the people of Sialkot had honoured the politics of service, dignity and transparency.

Thanking the citizens of PP-38 for expressing full confidence in PTI, he said that PTI had proved by winning the seat of the opposition party that Prime Minister Imran Khan's popularity had further increased.

Raja Basharat said that the people of Sialkot had once again buried the anti-national narrative. He said that those who played the tune of rigging had nothing with them except tears.

Raja Basharat expressed the hope that Ahsan Saleem Baryar would play a pivotal role in the development of his constituency and he would strengthen Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.