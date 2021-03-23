UrduPoint.com
Raja Basharat Greets People On Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:32 PM

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday wished the people a happy Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday wished the people a happy Pakistan Day.

In a special message on Pakistan Day, he said that March 23, 1940 would always be remembered in the history of Pakistan. "On this day, our elders through a resolution laid the foundation for the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent and today, we are proud to be the citizens of an independent and nuclear power," he added.

Raja Basharat said the whole Pakistani nation was paying salute to the greatness of all workers of Pakistan Movement including Quaid-e-Azam.

"Today, we pledge that we will make our country a Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal in the true sense of the word", he asserted.

Today, the reins of Pakistan were in the hands of an honest and sincere leadership, he said and added thatwe pledge that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will make Pakistan a stable and developed country and restore its lost dignity.

