Provincial Law & Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has hailed extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Monday, Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken an excellent decision, keeping in view, the current national scenario and prevailing condition. The efforts of General Qamar Javed Bajwa with regard to ensuring continuity of democracy and its stability were highly commendable, he added.

Raja Basharat said that during the tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, India had to face great humiliation across the world over staging fake Pulwama incident.

The Law Minister said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa also played a pivotal role in strengthening national institutions. General Qamar Javed Bajwa is fully capable and highly competent to confront prevailing challenges at all fronts including Kashmir in a befitting manner.

It is earnestly hoped that he will continue his strives so as to make Pakistan Army one of the best and distinguished armed forces of the world, he added.