Raja Basharat Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Raja Basharat inaugurates tree plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Monday said that the PTI's billion Tree project was being appreciated all over the world while the Punjab government was taking full part in the monsoon tree planting campaign as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the tree planting campaign in Cooperative Housing Societies by planting trees in the Central Park of Model Town.

Raja Basharat said that planting as many trees as possible in the country was an important part of the PTI's manifesto as it would help to combat climate change more easily.

He directed that all the housing societies of Punjab Cooperatives should participate in the drive and make the campaign launched by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar a success.

He said that the people should also give full support to the government for their future generations.

Earlier, a function was held at Central Park Model Town in which Secretary Cooperatives Department Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Joint Registrar Cooperative Housing Taseer Ahmed, besides Chairman Dunya Media Group Mian Amir Mehmood, President Model Town Society Dawood Bari, Vice President Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Social Leader Tariq Sana Bajwa, Members Faiz-ur-Rehman, Mohsin Tariq, Rehan Ishtiaq, Mian Waheed, Amir Alvi, Tariq Farooq, Umar Farooq, Mansoor Akhtar, Mian Hamad Hassan and others also participated.

