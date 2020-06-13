Raja Basharat lauds budget

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Friday appreciating the federal budget said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had presented a tax-free and people-friendly budget in difficult circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Friday appreciating the Federal budget said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had presented a tax-free and people-friendly budget in difficult circumstances.

He said the mission of the PTI government was only to serve the people, adding that the economy had been severely affected due to the lockdown but no burden was put on the common man.

Raja Basharat said that the coronavirus pandemic had affected every section of life especially the daily wagers, therefore, concrete steps had been taken in the budget to protect them especially.

He said it was the first priority of the government to provide relief to the poor and a comprehensiveplan had been made for their welfare.

"We will continue the journey to serve the people," he maintained.