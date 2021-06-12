UrduPoint.com
Raja Basharat Lauds People Friendly Federal Budget

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:18 AM

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the federal budget here on Friday said that despite the challenge of coronavirus pandemic, the PTI government had presented a people-friendly budget on which Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government deserve congratulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while commenting on the Federal budget here on Friday said that despite the challenge of coronavirus pandemic, the PTI government had presented a people-friendly budget on which Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government deserve congratulations.

He said that while COVID-19 had brought down the world economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan's wise policies had made the Pakistani economy extraordinarily stable.

Raja Basharat said that the targets set in the current budget would boost the national economy further.

Lauding the 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of government employees, he said that the salaries of government employees had also been increased by 25 percent earlier in March, adding that special care had been taken in the budget for the welfare of the low-income and poor classes and the project of affordable housing and employment for them had been given top priority, he maintained.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had revived the devastated economy with his bravery and now his focus would be on the welfare of the deprived and poor class, he asserted.

More Stories From Pakistan

