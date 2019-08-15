Raja Basharat lauds Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing black day

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Thursday the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe Indian Independence Day as a Black Day was praiseworthy which would help sensitize the world community about the cruelties being committed by India in Occupied Kashmir

Expressing his point of view with regard to the Black Day for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, Raja Basharat said it was imperative to awake the international community for taking notice of worst brutalities and human rights violations being committed in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the whole of Pakistan had expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiris and maintained that notice of the UN Security Council was an important achievement of Pakistani government.

The nation was fully united under the PTI government against India and the freedom-sun would dawn soon in the Occupied Kashmir, he added.