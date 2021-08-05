UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat Orders Strict Implementation Of NAP During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Law & Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat Thursday said that the district administrations across the province should fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP) during Muharram.

While issuing instructions in a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order, he said that stern action should be taken against terrorist facilitators and adherence to Covid-19 SOPs in gatherings and processions should be ensured.

The meeting reviewed the security plans for Muharram in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Bukhari, Minister for Forests Sibtain Khan, Minister for sports Taimur Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government and senior police officers were also present.

The commissioners, RPOs, DPOs, deputy commissioners concerned and the members of peace committees participated through video link.

The law minister said he hoped that the scholars and peace committees would continue to cooperate with the government like in the past.

He said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was already keeping a close eye on the spread of religious hatred on the social media, but strict action should also be taken against all kinds of wall chalking, jubilant firing and other restrictions.

He said, "Issues such as removal of encroachments, sewerage clearance and installation of CCTV cameras should be resolved at the earliest." Raja Basharat stressed that the district administrations should keep in constant touch with the local legislators, peace committees and licence-holders of processions.

The ACS Home ordered for timely security audit of important installations and sensitive places.

Meanwhile, scholars in all four divisions said that all sects were united and all possible cooperation would be extended to the government.

