Raja Basharat Pays Tribute To Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal

Wed 05th August 2020

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday in a special message on Youm-e-Istehsal said that it was unfortunate that despite seeing the hardships of the lock down itself, the international community was silent on Modi government's forced longest lock down in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that nation paid salute to the courage of Kashmiri brethren who were fighting for their freedom in spite of so many hardships but in this difficult time they were not alone and Pakistan have become the voice of oppressed Kashmiris all over the world.

By including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the political map of Pakistan, Prime minister Imran Khan had made it clear to the world that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan, Raja Basharat said and added that today Pakistani nation was shaking the international conscience by observing Indian Military Siege Day to encourage the Kashmiris.

The minister said that Pakistan would continue to support the oppressed Kashmiris till they get independence from India as our hearts beat with Kashmiris. The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would definitely get the fruits of long struggle, he maintained.

