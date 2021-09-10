UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat Pledges Govt Support To Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:43 PM

Raja Basharat pledges govt support to lawyers

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, had taken solid steps for strengthening of lawyers and bar associations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, had taken solid steps for strengthening of lawyers and bar associations.

Grants were also given to financially weak lawyers during Covid-19 pandemic and bar associations up to the tehsil level without any discrimination, he added.

He was talking to a delegation of Punjab Bar Council, who called on him at the Civil Secretariat. The delegation was led by Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Farhan Shahbaz.

The meeting discussed the welfare of bar associations and the lawyers. Raja Basharat said that the role of bench and bar was very important in providing speedy and cheap justice.

He said that the problems of the lawyer community would be solved on priority basis in future too in consultation with the lawyers associations.

Farhan Shehbaz said, "We are thankful to CM Usman Buzdar and Law Minister Raja Basharat for their commitment to support lawyers. We will continue to provide all possible assistance to the Punjab government for its efforts in provision of speedy justice."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Law Minister All Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to ..

Afghan board appeals Intl’ cricket teams not to isolate it

26 minutes ago
 Theranos fraud trial delayed over possible Covid e ..

Theranos fraud trial delayed over possible Covid exposure

3 minutes ago
 US stocks open mixed after latest inflation spike

US stocks open mixed after latest inflation spike

3 minutes ago
 CCoP approves highest bid of Rs 1.96 bn for privat ..

CCoP approves highest bid of Rs 1.96 bn for privatization of Services Internatio ..

8 minutes ago
 One killed, one injured in Fatehjang Interchange f ..

One killed, one injured in Fatehjang Interchange firing incident

8 minutes ago
 Art exhibition: trainee students showcase art work ..

Art exhibition: trainee students showcase art work

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.