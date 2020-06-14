UrduPoint.com
Raja Basharat Re-elected As President Of Punjab Kabaddi Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

Raja Basharat re-elected as president of Punjab Kabaddi Association

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has been re-elected as president of Punjab Kabaddi Association while Tahir Waheed Jutt has been re-elected as secretary general and Hassan Raza Khawaja as secretary finance.

Speaking to the media , Raja Basharat said on Sunday that he was grateful to the governor Punjab and chief minister for their cooperation in the successful organization of Kabaddi World Cup tournament in Lahore.

He said: "The excellent performance of our Kabaddi team and Kabaddi Association in the Kabaddi World Cup is highly commendable". Raja Basharat said that he congratulated the association for holding the successful elections of Kabaddi Federation.

On this occasion, the secretary Kabaddi Association Punjab said: " We are grateful to RajaBasharat who not only solved our problems with interest but also extended his full time when wedesired".

