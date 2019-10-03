Raja Basharat reviews security arrangements for Pak-Sri Lanka matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said that revival of international cricket in Pakistan was a major achievement of the PTI government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar fulfilled another promise made to the people.

He was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law to review security arrangements regarding the cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium.

Raja Basharat said the people of Pakistan would enjoy wonderful cricket in a peaceful environment, adding, the Punjab government under the leadership of the chief minister was working hard to provide healthy entertainment to the citizens.

Earlier, the meeting was apprised that over 13,416 police personnel had been deployed to provide security during matches, whereas 288 CCTV cameras had also been installed in Gaddafi Stadium for strict monitoring.

FC College, PU University Hostels, LDA Plaza Sun Fort, Jam-e-Shireen Park and Liberty Market had been allotted for the parking of vehicles. For the convenience of the people, 68 shuttle buses would run from the parking area to the stadium.

After the meeting, Raja Basharat along with the cabinet committee members and officers also visited the stadium and issued instructions while reviewing security arrangements.

Punjab Minister for sports and Tourism Taimur Ahmed Khan, Minister for Labor Ansar Majid Khan, Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, IG Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers were also present.