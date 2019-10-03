UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Reviews Security Arrangements For Pak-Sri Lanka Matches

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Raja Basharat reviews security arrangements for Pak-Sri Lanka matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said that revival of international cricket in Pakistan was a major achievement of the PTI government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar fulfilled another promise made to the people.

He was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law to review security arrangements regarding the cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium.

Raja Basharat said the people of Pakistan would enjoy wonderful cricket in a peaceful environment, adding, the Punjab government under the leadership of the chief minister was working hard to provide healthy entertainment to the citizens.

Earlier, the meeting was apprised that over 13,416 police personnel had been deployed to provide security during matches, whereas 288 CCTV cameras had also been installed in Gaddafi Stadium for strict monitoring.

FC College, PU University Hostels, LDA Plaza Sun Fort, Jam-e-Shireen Park and Liberty Market had been allotted for the parking of vehicles. For the convenience of the people, 68 shuttle buses would run from the parking area to the stadium.

After the meeting, Raja Basharat along with the cabinet committee members and officers also visited the stadium and issued instructions while reviewing security arrangements.

Punjab Minister for sports and Tourism Taimur Ahmed Khan, Minister for Labor Ansar Majid Khan, Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, IG Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Sri Lanka Vehicles Nawaz Khan Market From Government Cabinet Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

31 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

46 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

46 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.