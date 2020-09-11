Raja Basharat says Lahore CCPO gave “inappropriate” statement in gang-rape case

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Law Minister who visits the spot where the horrific incident of gang-rape took place has said that the matter is under investigation and the government’s complete focus is on it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh’s statement was “inappropriate” , and he did not agree with him.

Raja Basharat, however, turned a blind eye towards the question about removal of recently appointed Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh.

“I’m not agreed with the CCPO. He has given an impropriate statement,” said Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while answering to a question that whether the government was going to remove Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh after his statement about the woman gang-raped on Lahore-Motorway.

The Punjab Law Minister said that the teams were investigating the matter and no aspect of the case was kept secret.

He expressed these worlds during his visit to the site where the horrific incident of gang-rape with woman took place.

“Punjab CM has constituted a committee under me to investigate the subject matter,” he said.

He also said: “Investigation is underway and we have complete focus on this case,”.

He stated that it was challenge even for the Punjab government to bring those culprits to justice. He also said that medical check up of the woman had been done. The Law minister said that they were going to increase patrolling vehicles on major roads.

“Protection of the citizen is the government’s first priority,” he added.