Raja Basharat Seeks Criteria For Extending Contracts Of FWCP Employees

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Raja Basharat seeks criteria for extending contracts of FWCP employees

LAHORE, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday directed the population welfare department to fix the criteria for contract extension of 3,411 employees of Family Welfare Centre Project (FWCP).

He was presiding over a meeting of a special committee set up by the Chief Minister in this regard here at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Population Hashim Dogar and officials of the departments concerned.

During the meeting, it was briefed that a project was launched for 600 family welfare centers across the province, for which, more than 3,400 employees were still working on contract and were being paid under the annual development programme (ADP).

The meeting was told that the project was now over, but the decision has to be taken about lay off 3,411 employees or extend their contracts. The employees of Family Welfare Centers have been awarded six-month contract earlier each time and their last contract would expire in December 2021.

Now, the Chief Minister Punjab has directed the committee to work out a plan of action for further extension in contracts of the employees.

Raja Basharat directed the officers of the department to set terms and conditions for extending the employees' contract and send it to the committee so that the matter could be settled before December.

He said the final decision regarding extension of employees' contract would be taken afterapproval by the Chief Minister.

