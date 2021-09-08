UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat Shows Concern On Surge In Violence Against Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

Raja Basharat shows concern on surge in violence against women

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of violence against women across the province and said that there was a deep concern over the rising crime against women among from the Chief Minister to lower levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of violence against women across the province and said that there was a deep concern over the rising crime against women among from the Chief Minister to lower levels.

He was presiding over the 82nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship.

Raja said that reports from all over the province were saying that crimes against women had increased in recent times so concrete steps should be taken instead of seminars to curb these crimes.

He warned that denial or delay in registration of FIR against such incidents would not be tolerated.

He directed the IG Punjab Police and Secretary Prosecution to present full details of arrests, challans and investigations in the cases on violence against women at the next meeting of the committee.

The provincial minister directed the police to activate the district anti-crime cells set up for women in a proper manner and to diligently inform the Women Protection Authority of its steps during the investigation.

Expressing deep concern over the alarming rise in the crime rate in Circle Rawalpindi, he directed the RPO concerned to submit a detailed report on it. He also directed strict action against the culprits involved in the increasing incidents of child abuse once again rising in Kasur.

The minister also called for foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum processions and cricket matches.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee accorded approval to the appointment of price Magistrates across the province.

Chairperson Women Authority Fatima Chadhar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab,AIG CTD and Special Branch, CCPO and other officers were also present while Divisional Commissionersand RPOs gave briefings through video link.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Kasur Rawalpindi Price Circle Women FIR All From Cabinet Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

19 minutes ago
 Stranded ship will not be allowed to leave until r ..

Stranded ship will not be allowed to leave until recovery of dues: Zaidi

3 minutes ago
 Stocks down on Delta fears, aluminium hits 13-yr h ..

Stocks down on Delta fears, aluminium hits 13-yr high

3 minutes ago
 True Hero: Russian Emergencies Minister Dies on Du ..

True Hero: Russian Emergencies Minister Dies on Duty

3 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture ..

Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture &amp; Heritage’ project on ..

49 minutes ago
 WSSP assures cleaning of water channels during rai ..

WSSP assures cleaning of water channels during rain

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.