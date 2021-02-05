Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

Punjab Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat in a special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, said that the entire Pakistani nation was united and stood with the oppressed Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat in a special message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, said that the entire Pakistani nation was united and stood with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Raja Basharat said that along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab people were shaking the international conscience on brutalities occurring in Kashmir since decades.

He said, "we are sending a strong message to Modi that your defeat is not too far.

We want to make it clear to India that we will not sit with rest until the Kashmiris get their due right."He reiterated that the long struggle of the Kashmiris would surely come to fruition and the day was not far when, the sun of freedom would rise.

Later, Raja Basharat along with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the event at the Governor House Lahore and also took part in a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.