Raja Basharat slams PML-N in PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in a reply to the opposition on Tuesday said that the Election Commission had taken notice of the Daska by-election.

He was addressing the current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and 47 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

He said that whatever the Election Commission found out, the government would ensure implementation on its report.

He said that in Maryam Nawaz's press conference at Daska, her worker confessed to the murder of a PTI worker, so Maryam Nawaz should dare to bring the confessing killer before the law.

Raja Basharat said that the difference between PTI and N-League was that Prime Minister Imran Khan could not get opened four Constituencies despite the long sit-ins but he offered re-elections in the disputed constituencies of Daska on the very next day.

Replying to a question of Malik Ahmad Khan, he said that none of his (Raja's) leaders was fugitive, in fact those who were thieves themselves saw others as thieves. Addressing the PML-N workers, he said, "You should rethink over following the leadership which sells eggs in kilos and potatoes in dozens." Replying to Awais Laghari, Raja said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was the first public leader who was seen among the people of DG Khan.

"Look he will continue to serve his people for five years. If someone has a stomach ache on it, it will continue to happen." Raja Basharat said that many PML-N leaders had been in default of tens of millions for two and a half years in Punjab House. Notices were also put up at the house of a leader but he had not returned Rs 10 million so far, he added.

The Law Minister regretted that N-Leagures were addicted to extorting money from the state and the people. "I will again present a list of those in the House tomorrow who had devoured millions," he maintained.

Raja Basharat said it was not fair to put pressure on government officials, including the chief secretary, over the Daska elections.

He said that maintaining law and order in the province was the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled at all costs. He also assured the House that murderers would be punished and the law would not be ridiculed like in the past, he asserted.

Earlier, during the session, the Punjab Assembly also unanimously passed University of Faisalabad Amendment Bill 2021, which was presented by PTI MPA Mian Shafee.

Later, on completion of agenda, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee adjourned the session till indefinite time.