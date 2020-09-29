UrduPoint.com
Raja Basharat Stresses Rationalisation Of Overlapping Public Entities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday said that at present there were several government agencies and subsidiaries engaged in the same work which could be rationalised by ending the overlapping

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday said that at present there were several government agencies and subsidiaries engaged in the same work which could be rationalised by ending the overlapping.

He was addressing a meeting of the Committee on Child Protection at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting considered a new draft law to improve the performance of institutions related to child and women protection and their rights.

Secretaries of relevant departments including Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law, DG Child Protection Bureau and a representative of UNICEF Pakistan were also present.

A briefing was given on previous laws and new draft law relating to the welfare of children and women.

Muhammad Basharat Raja said that with regard to child protection, there were many institutions and laws including Social Welfare Department, Labor Department and Child Protection Bureau which should be reviewed and rationalized.

He also set up a special committee to give proposals for rationalization and amendments to the existing laws. He directed the Committee to submit its recommendations within a week.

