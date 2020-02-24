Raja Basharat submits report about police misbehaviour in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Monday submitted an inquiry report to Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi pertaining to misbehaving incident by policemen with PA Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Monday submitted an inquiry report to Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi pertaining to misbehaving incident by policemen with PA Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

He said the government would completely implement the decision of PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi regarding misbehaving incident.

Regarding the privilege motions of MPAs Taufeeq Butt and Haider Gilani against police over misbehaving incidents, Raja Basharat said that their matters would also be settled down.

The Punjab Assembly's session was started two hour and 14 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the proceedings of current session, Parliementry Secretary Sibtain Rana responded to the questions regarding the Higher education department and board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, whereas opposition member Uzma Bukhari demanded to form a committee to resolve the issues related to paper marking in examinations.

The government should devise a strategy in this regard, she added.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that paper marking and scrutiny in examination besides entry tests were important issues that needed to be addressed by the government, adding that these issues would be discussed with the government, he assured.

However, the Speaker also formed a committee to probe the matters related to purchase of land and prices of plots in Police Housing Scheme in Gujranwala, started for welfare of policemen and asked the committee members to submit a report in this matter within a month.

Later, Chairman of Panel Mian Shafee adjourned the session till February 25 (Tuesday) at 3:00 pm.