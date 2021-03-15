UrduPoint.com
Raja Basharat Takes Notice Of Misbehave With Woman

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Raja Basharat takes notice of misbehave with woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Monday taking notice of the mistreatment with a woman outside the office of Special Secretary Schools education last day, sent a letter to the Punjab Chief Minister recommending disciplinary action against the responsible employees.

He lamented the incident and said that mistreatment with women in government offices arriving from hundreds of miles away could not be tolerated.

The law minister asked the Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority to take action under the criminal code against the employees involved in the incident.

Raja Basharat directed the government employees to treat the citizens coming to offices especiallythe women politely and try to resolve their problems as much as possible as they were paid for thesame work.

