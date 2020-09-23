Raja Basharat takes notice of murders in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday took notice of murder of five members of a family in Kasur and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

He directed that the accused involved in the incident should be arrested and stringent action be taken against them.The minister said that affected family should be provided prompt justice, stated official spokesman.