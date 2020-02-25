Raja Basharat terms provincial cabinet decision legal

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that Punjab cabinet's decision for not giving further extension in the bail, granted on medical grounds to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was not political or personal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that Punjab cabinet's decision for not giving further extension in the bail, granted on medical grounds to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was not political or personal.

He was addressing the current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and five minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Raja Basharat said that the provincial cabinet, on the recommendations of a committee formed to examine the health situation and medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, had decided that Nawaz 's bail could not be extended further as he could not provided any latest medical reports. He said Nawaz Sharif was granted bail for eight weeks by the court but further eight weeks had passed since then as discussions were underway, adding that the bail was to be automatically extended till a decision by the Punjab government so it was extended for 16 weeks.

Nothing specific was shared with the government regarding Nawaz Sharif's health, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to get medical treatment from abroad on personal intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that PML-N can challenge the decision of provincial cabinet in the court if it they consider it wrong. The Punjab government had taken this decision on constitutional and legal grounds, he maintained.

Addressing on the occasion, PML-N member Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that provincial cabinet while taking such decision should consider the fact that all medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were being shared with Punjab government. Later, the opposition walked out from the session to record the protest against the government for not apprising them about the valid reasons of cabinet's decision.

However, the house also passed a resolution to pay tribute to Pakistan Kabaddi team for winning Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session for indefinite time.