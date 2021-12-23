UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat Urges Deptts To Be Vigilant On Assembly Business

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:55 PM

Raja Basharat urges deptts to be vigilant on assembly business

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Thursday said that due to lack of interest of provincial departments, there were difficulties in running the proceedings of Punjab Assembly smoothly in respect of assembly business regarding provincial departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Thursday said that due to lack of interest of provincial departments, there were difficulties in running the proceedings of Punjab Assembly smoothly in respect of assembly business regarding provincial departments.

He was addressing a meeting on Assembly Business chaired by him at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Focal persons of all the provincial departments nominated for the Punjab Assembly, including the Law Secretary Punjab, were also present on the occasion.

Expressing deep concern over the non-attendance of assembly secretariat by focal persons to collect next day business, the minister said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had especially stressed on the need for improving the situation.

He urged that focal person of each department would receive the agenda of the next day from the office of law department and parliamentary affairs at the end of the daily assembly session and mark attendance in the existing register thereon.

He said that whatever the next day's assembly business would be, the focal person would immediately bring it to the notice of his secretary and minister so that they could prepare timely answers.

Raja Basharat warned that if there was any negligence in this matter in future, it would be brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary Punjab and appropriate action would be taken.

Each provincial department has appointed a deputy secretary level officer as focal personfor the collection of assembly business, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Business Punjab All From Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

27 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.