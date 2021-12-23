Raja Basharat urges deptts to be vigilant on assembly business

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Thursday said that due to lack of interest of provincial departments, there were difficulties in running the proceedings of Punjab Assembly smoothly in respect of assembly business regarding provincial departments

He was addressing a meeting on Assembly Business chaired by him at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Focal persons of all the provincial departments nominated for the Punjab Assembly, including the Law Secretary Punjab, were also present on the occasion.

Expressing deep concern over the non-attendance of assembly secretariat by focal persons to collect next day business, the minister said that Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had especially stressed on the need for improving the situation.

He urged that focal person of each department would receive the agenda of the next day from the office of law department and parliamentary affairs at the end of the daily assembly session and mark attendance in the existing register thereon.

He said that whatever the next day's assembly business would be, the focal person would immediately bring it to the notice of his secretary and minister so that they could prepare timely answers.

Raja Basharat warned that if there was any negligence in this matter in future, it would be brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary Punjab and appropriate action would be taken.

Each provincial department has appointed a deputy secretary level officer as focal personfor the collection of assembly business, he added.