Raja Basharat Visits Relatives Of Girl Murdered In Manawa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja met relatives of a seven-year-old girl, who was murdered after sexual abuse last month at Manawa, in the suburbs of Lahore

On behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, he expressed deep shock and sorrow over the incident and said that justice would be ensured to the victim family.

Raja Basharat gave a cheque of financial assistance to the girl's family on behalf of the Punjab government, while CM Pervaiz Elahi separately sent financial assistance from his own pocket to the girl's family.

The victim's family expressed their gratitude to the Punjab CM and hoped they would be provided justice soon.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fighting for justice in society and Chairman PTI Imran Khan was leading the struggle.

"The chief minister is getting updates of the case on daily basis, and the culprits would be punished at any cost," said the minister. He said that inclusion of terrorism sections in the FIR was also under consideration.

