Raja Basharat vows full support for uplift of special children

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday said the Punjab government would extend full support to private organisations engaged in the welfare of children with any disability as it was a great virtue to make special children useful citizens by imparting education and training

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday said the Punjab government would extend full support to private organisations engaged in the welfare of children with any disability as it was a great virtue to make special children useful citizens by imparting education and training.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of Deaf Reach School, Training Center and College in Township, here. Secretary Social Welfare Hassan Iqbal, Secretary Women Development Ambrin Raza, DG Social Welfare Shahid Niaz, Director Irfan Gondal, teachers, students and their parents were also present.

The school for deaf children has been set up by the Punjab Social Welfare department in collaboration with the Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) Pakistan. Daniel Mark, Director of the School, delivered the welcome address and briefing.

Raja Basharat said it was highly commendable that these standard schools in the country were working on their own.

He said that the efforts of the donors who gave money for the special children and the teachers and staff who sacrificed time were commendable.

Earlier in the briefing, it was informed that almost 120 deaf children were getting free education in Deaf Reach School. Parents of children were also being taught sign language for better results. Children's uniforms, books, stationery, lunch and transport up to 40 km were being provided free of cost.

Adult children were being imparted training of computer, IT, textile and hotel management as per the demand of big industrial units while more than two hundred special persons have got honorable employment in various institutions after receiving technical training from here during last three months.

The minister also visited various departments of the institution.