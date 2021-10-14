Raja Basharat wants early implementation of LG transition plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat Thursday chaired a meeting of the provincial committee for the transition plan of Local Governments (LGs) at the Civil Secretariat here and stressed early implementation of the transition plan.

Secretary Local Government Noorul Amin Mengal gave a briefing on various aspects of the transition plan. Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din and officers concerned were also present.

The meeting reviewed implementation of the local government transition plan in the light of the Supreme Court decision. The secretary local government said that implementation of the transition plan had been started as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

He assured the meeting that all matters would be resolved smoothly in a phased manner.

Raja Basharat ordered for preparing an inventory of assets, vehicles, and the staff already shifted to local governments under Punjab Local Government Act 2019. He also asked for swift removal of obstacles in the way of implementing the transition plan. Raja said that former mayors of Lahore and Multan metropolitan had also been made members of the committee for effective implementation of the plan.

The provincial minister directed the local government department and local government administrators to extend all assistance to implement the transition plan as soon as possible across the province.