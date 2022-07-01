Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Punjab Minister says that huge numbers of police contingents have been deployed in and outside the legislative assembly.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2022) PML-Q leader and former Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Raja Basharat has said there are huge contingents of police on the premises of the Punjab Assembly.

In a video, message, Raja Basharat said that the same thing of April 16 could take place this time again.

He said that there are many police constables in plain clothes.

Punjab Assembly session is due today at 4pm in light of the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders but the PTI and PML-Q have challenged LHC verdict before the SC.

The proceedings are underway at the SC right this moment and both Hamza Shehbaz and Pervez Elahi have been summoned to the SC Lahore registry.