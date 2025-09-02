Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till next date in the case registered by Karachi Company Police Station against him.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Raja Basharrat appeared before court along with his legal team.

The court approved the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and served notices to respondents for comments.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 8.