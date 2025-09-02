Open Menu

Raja Basharrat Gets Interim Bail From ATC

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:05 PM

Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case.

The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till next date in the case registered by Karachi Company Police Station against him.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Raja Basharrat appeared before court along with his legal team.

The court approved the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and served notices to respondents for comments.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 8.

Recent Stories

Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road acciden ..

Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 minutes ago
 Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency

8 minutes ago
 FIA, Airlines, CAA collaborate to improve int'l tr ..

FIA, Airlines, CAA collaborate to improve int'l travel at Lahore Airport

8 minutes ago
 Cleanliness campaign in full swing under ADC Tank� ..

Cleanliness campaign in full swing under ADC Tank’s supervision

8 minutes ago
 PTI leader remanded in judicial custody in protest ..

PTI leader remanded in judicial custody in protest, riots cases

8 minutes ago
 SBP annuls license of an exchange company on regul ..

SBP annuls license of an exchange company on regulatory violations

8 minutes ago
Women’s Asia Cup 2025 begins September 5

Women’s Asia Cup 2025 begins September 5

3 minutes ago
 Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC

Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC

3 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns terrorist attack in Bann ..

3 minutes ago
 Sundas Foundation sets up medical camps in flood-h ..

Sundas Foundation sets up medical camps in flood-hit areas

3 minutes ago
 Dukki to get fully equipped 1122 Emergency Center

Dukki to get fully equipped 1122 Emergency Center

3 minutes ago
 Floodwaters from four rivers to meet Indus in next ..

Floodwaters from four rivers to meet Indus in next three days at Kot Mithan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan