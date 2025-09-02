Raja Basharrat Gets Interim Bail From ATC
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:05 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharrat in November 26, protest and riots case.
The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till next date in the case registered by Karachi Company Police Station against him.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Raja Basharrat appeared before court along with his legal team.
The court approved the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and served notices to respondents for comments.
The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 8.
Recent Stories
Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents
Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency
FIA, Airlines, CAA collaborate to improve int'l travel at Lahore Airport
Cleanliness campaign in full swing under ADC Tank’s supervision
PTI leader remanded in judicial custody in protest, riots cases
SBP annuls license of an exchange company on regulatory violations
Women’s Asia Cup 2025 begins September 5
Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns terrorist attack in Bann ..
Sundas Foundation sets up medical camps in flood-hit areas
Dukki to get fully equipped 1122 Emergency Center
Floodwaters from four rivers to meet Indus in next three days at Kot Mithan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents8 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency8 minutes ago
-
FIA, Airlines, CAA collaborate to improve int'l travel at Lahore Airport8 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing under ADC Tank’s supervision8 minutes ago
-
PTI leader remanded in judicial custody in protest, riots cases8 minutes ago
-
Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC3 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns terrorist attack in Bannu3 minutes ago
-
Sundas Foundation sets up medical camps in flood-hit areas3 minutes ago
-
Dukki to get fully equipped 1122 Emergency Center3 minutes ago
-
Floodwaters from four rivers to meet Indus in next three days at Kot Mithan11 minutes ago
-
Police finalize security plan for procession of 8th Rabi-ul-Awwal11 minutes ago
-
DPO, Ulema discuss security arrangements for processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal11 minutes ago