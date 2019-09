Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Friday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda in Cantonment area on the Defence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Friday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda in Cantonment area on the Defence Day

They laid flowers on the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered Fateha. Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, CommissionerAsif Bilal Lodhi and Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed were also present on the occasion.