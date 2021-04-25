Raja Farooq appeals people to strictly follow SOPs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 25 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the people to strictly implement the protective measures in view of the rapidly increased patients of coronavirus pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to various delegations here on Sunday, he said, the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic has become alarming as compared to the previous and the cases of coronavirus in the state are steadily increasing while the common people seem to be taking the pandemic lightly. He said the situation cannot be averted until everyone acts responsible .

He referred to the situation of the our neighbor country India where the situation has become out of control which is an eye opener for everyone and urged the people to implement SOPs to avert any worst case of coronavirus.

Haider asked the people to voluntarily play their role and fully implement the directions given by the government and keep themselves in their homes which is the only way to keep themselves away from the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister directed the health department to improve the emergency service in the hospitals to meet any eventuality . He also appealed to the Ulema and religious scholars to motivate the people to implement SOPs.