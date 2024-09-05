Raja Farooq Haider condoles demise of A.G. Noorani

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday expressed his deep sense of shock and grief over the death of A G Noorani, a veteran seasoned jurist and distinguished intellectual of Pakistan.

In his condolence statement issued here on the eve of the sad demise of Noorani, Haider, also front line leader of PML-N, AJK Chapter, said, "We are deeply saddened over the passing of A.G. Noorani, an unparalleled authority on the Kashmir issue and a legal luminary of the highest caliber.

"Despite our political differences, we acknowledge the immense value of the departed soul' vast and authentic body of academic work on Kashmir," the Kashmiri leader said.

"Legacy of the great departed soul will continue to inspire future generations," he stated.

Farooq Haider said that the late AG Noorani was the brother of Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister, the late Zain Noorani.

He recalled that while living in Mumbai, both the brothers jointly represented a family deeply committed to public service and scholarship.

Farooq Haider extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends in these hours of trial, praying for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the big loss with fortitude.

