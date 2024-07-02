Raja Fateh Kiani urges youth to contribute to country’s economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Coordinator Pakistan Muslim League-N Youth Wing AJK Raja Fateh Mahmood Kiani Tuesday urged youths to come forward to be entrepreneurs instead of seeking jobs and calling upon the youth to contribute towards the development of the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the youth was the greatest asset of the country, but it needed conducive policies and environment to unleash its true potential for the economic development of Pakistan.

He said continue policies and an enabling environment the youth could be transformed into a great asset for the country, adding, social entrepreneurship involves innovative approaches to solve issues and transformation of communities through strategic partnerships.

He said the world is facing major societal challenges such as climate change, poverty and unemployment that require critical action and innovative business models, adding, social entrepreneurs around the world are setting up businesses that promise to tackle these societal challenges.

Promotion of social entrepreneurs among youth will connect our country to world, he suggested to youth, adding, Our collective future depends on adopting regenerative approaches to business and economics.

He said the younger generation holds the key to a better future, adding, their enthusiasm, commitment, and innovative ideas can drive positive change.

Youth must struggle to achieve success as the hard work is the path that leads to glory, he added.

Replying to a question, he said youth makes a major chunk of our population and we will have to further expand youth related initiatives to equip our young minds with modern education and skills.

He said Pakistan's progress and survival lie in the development of our youth.