Open Menu

Raja Fateh Kiani Urges Youth To Contribute To Country’s Economic Development

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Raja Fateh Kiani urges youth to contribute to country’s economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Coordinator Pakistan Muslim League-N Youth Wing AJK Raja Fateh Mahmood Kiani Tuesday urged youths to come forward to be entrepreneurs instead of seeking jobs and calling upon the youth to contribute towards the development of the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the youth was the greatest asset of the country, but it needed conducive policies and environment to unleash its true potential for the economic development of Pakistan.

He said continue policies and an enabling environment the youth could be transformed into a great asset for the country, adding, social entrepreneurship involves innovative approaches to solve issues and transformation of communities through strategic partnerships.

He said the world is facing major societal challenges such as climate change, poverty and unemployment that require critical action and innovative business models, adding, social entrepreneurs around the world are setting up businesses that promise to tackle these societal challenges.

Promotion of social entrepreneurs among youth will connect our country to world, he suggested to youth, adding, Our collective future depends on adopting regenerative approaches to business and economics.

He said the younger generation holds the key to a better future, adding, their enthusiasm, commitment, and innovative ideas can drive positive change.

Youth must struggle to achieve success as the hard work is the path that leads to glory, he added.

Replying to a question, he said youth makes a major chunk of our population and we will have to further expand youth related initiatives to equip our young minds with modern education and skills.

He said Pakistan's progress and survival lie in the development of our youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Education Young Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

12 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

12 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

12 hours ago
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

12 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

12 hours ago
 Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

12 hours ago
 Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

12 hours ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan