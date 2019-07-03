Raja Irfan ssumes charge office as Deputy Police Chief AJK

UrduPoint.com
Wed 03rd July 2019

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 03 (APP):Raja Irfan Salim has assumed the charge as Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Irfan re-assumed the office as the district police chief after he was transferred and posted as SSP Mirpur from his immediate past assignment as SP Kotli, the office he held for about one and half years.

Irfan Salim replaced Syed Riaz Bukhari who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Reserve Police AJK.

The newly-inducted Mirpur SSP Raja Irfan Salim has distinguished career in his over 29-year service in the AJK Police Service � which he had joined in 1990.

Irfan Salim, the bearer of President Police Medal, attained so many laurels as a result of his outstanding performance following his dedication to the duties because of his extra-ordinary intellect and professional skills for wiping out crimes from their roots in AJK.

He was awarded the pride of performance the top certificate of appreciation besides cash award by Mirpur division Police Chief in acknowledgment of his great services coping with the criminals involved in serious-natured cases.

In acknowledgement of outstanding performance in professional duties, the legendary officer of AJK Police Raja Irfan Salim was awarded the highest gallantry award � QPM (Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal)and PPM (President Police Medal Award), by the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Irfan participated in State-funded Training Course on 'Prevention of Child Abduction' in Washington in February last year.

