Raja Jahangir Anwar Reviews Lahore Arts Council's 16th Young Artists Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:23 PM

Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and reviewed the Alhamra's 16th Young Artists Exhibition to be held at Alhamra Arts Gallery

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai briefed the Secretary about the performance of LAC in the wake of COVID-19 On the occasion, Raja Anwar expressed satisfaction over the LAC's performance and said that the performance of Alhamra was remarkable and other institutions should follow the suit.

He praised the efforts of Executive Director Saman Rai to organize such an excellent virtual exhibition.

Anwar said that Saman Rai took charge of Alhamra at a time when the whole world was facing anxiety and fear due to COVID-19.

He admired the artists for putting on display brilliant works and said that artists were extra-ordinary human-beings who portray the real picture of society through their artistic skills.

Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra's platform always encouraging artists and Alhamra would continue to play its part in providing all necessary facilities for conducting such kind of exhibitions.

"The virtual tour of the online exhibition was being watched and liked allover the world," she added.

Later, Saman Rai presented a painting gift to Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Assistant Director KhurramNovel and other officers were also present on the occasion.

