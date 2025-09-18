Raja Kaleeq terms Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement, as game changer for region

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Information (Govt of Pakistan) for Sindh Barrister Raja Khaleeq Zaman on Thursday termed Pakistan-Saudi agreement, a game changer for the region and said Pakistan was emerging as a leader of the Muslim world due to effective and responsible foreign policy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and strategic approach of the Armed Forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson of the Ministry of Information (Govt of Pakistan) for Sindh Barrister Raja Khaleeq Zaman on Thursday termed Pakistan-Saudi agreement, a game changer for the region and said Pakistan was emerging as a leader of the Muslim world due to effective and responsible foreign policy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and strategic approach of the Armed Forces.

These efforts, he said, have maintained a balance of power in the region and ensured national defence.

He expressed deep gratitude towards the Saudi Crown Prince for the warm and heartfelt welcome given to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit, including an embrace that symbolizes Pakistan’s rising status as a leader in the Muslim Ummah.

“Today, the world stands with courageous nations. Pakistan is no longer isolated — rather, it is now at the center of global attention,” Ansari said. “The foreign policy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the current PML-N government has placed Pakistan among the leading nations of the world.”

He also criticized India, stating that India, which once aimed to isolate Pakistan, now finds itself isolated on the global stage.