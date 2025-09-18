Raja Kaleeq Terms Pakistan-Saudi Defence Agreement, As Game Changer For Region
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Information (Govt of Pakistan) for Sindh Barrister Raja Khaleeq Zaman on Thursday termed Pakistan-Saudi agreement, a game changer for the region and said Pakistan was emerging as a leader of the Muslim world due to effective and responsible foreign policy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and strategic approach of the Armed Forces
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson of the Ministry of Information (Govt of Pakistan) for Sindh Barrister Raja Khaleeq Zaman on Thursday termed Pakistan-Saudi agreement, a game changer for the region and said Pakistan was emerging as a leader of the Muslim world due to effective and responsible foreign policy under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and strategic approach of the Armed Forces.
These efforts, he said, have maintained a balance of power in the region and ensured national defence.
He expressed deep gratitude towards the Saudi Crown Prince for the warm and heartfelt welcome given to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit, including an embrace that symbolizes Pakistan’s rising status as a leader in the Muslim Ummah.
“Today, the world stands with courageous nations. Pakistan is no longer isolated — rather, it is now at the center of global attention,” Ansari said. “The foreign policy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the current PML-N government has placed Pakistan among the leading nations of the world.”
He also criticized India, stating that India, which once aimed to isolate Pakistan, now finds itself isolated on the global stage.
Recent Stories
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindusta ..
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..
Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment
CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport
Saudi landmarks lit with Pakistan, Saudi flags to mark strategic defense pact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting41 seconds ago
-
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts42 seconds ago
-
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency43 seconds ago
-
Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices3 minutes ago
-
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment3 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport3 minutes ago
-
DEO Mansehra promotes 266 teachers, fills long-standing vacancies5 minutes ago
-
Body of woman, girl recovered from Stepha canal5 minutes ago
-
Inquiry committee formed over poor matric results5 minutes ago
-
ADC Kohat visits service delivery center to enhance public services5 minutes ago
-
Raja Kaleeq terms Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement, as game changer for region5 minutes ago