Raja Khurram Praises ICT Police, Calls For Zero Tolerance On Crime
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior and Counter-Narcotics, Raja Khurram Nawaz, held a meeting with SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan to review public safety, crime control, and law and order in the capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior and Counter-Narcotics, Raja Khurram Nawaz, held a meeting with SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan to review public safety, crime control, and law and order in the capital.
An official told APP on Wednesday that SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures for the protection and facilitation of citizens. He stressed that there is zero tolerance against land grabbers and drug traffickers, adding that community cooperation is essential to curb crime effectively.
Raja Khurram Nawaz appreciated the contributions of IGP Islamabad, DIG Operations, SSP Operations, and SSP Investigation, stating that their combined efforts have made Islamabad one of the safest cities.
“You are doing good work, and good work must always be appreciated,” he remarked.
The committee chairman emphasized that justice must be ensured at the police station level. He directed that all resources should be utilized to curb land grabbing and drug trafficking, and that police patrolling should be enhanced.
He further highlighted that crime prevention is possible through the inclusion of citizens via open courts and reconciliation committees. He assured that the Standing Committee on Interior would extend full support in terms of legislation, funding, and raising the morale of the police force.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime
CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives
ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum
PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..
ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi58 seconds ago
-
KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 4000059 seconds ago
-
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime1 minute ago
-
ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum1 minute ago
-
Gilani meets custodian of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Gilani’s shrine41 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in road mishap41 minutes ago
-
Cabinet declares climate, agriculture emergencies: Dr. Tariq Fazal41 minutes ago
-
Auditor General of Pakistan pays farewell call on President41 minutes ago
-
Sindh issues latest river and barrage water flow figures41 minutes ago
-
PSC reviews infrastructure schemes in KP51 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police deployed across city to assist citizens during rains51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan greatly values its brotherly ties with Bahrain: President Zardari51 minutes ago