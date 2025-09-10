Open Menu

Raja Khurram Praises ICT Police, Calls For Zero Tolerance On Crime

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior and Counter-Narcotics, Raja Khurram Nawaz, held a meeting with SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan to review public safety, crime control, and law and order in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior and Counter-Narcotics, Raja Khurram Nawaz, held a meeting with SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan to review public safety, crime control, and law and order in the capital.

An official told APP on Wednesday that SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures for the protection and facilitation of citizens. He stressed that there is zero tolerance against land grabbers and drug traffickers, adding that community cooperation is essential to curb crime effectively.

Raja Khurram Nawaz appreciated the contributions of IGP Islamabad, DIG Operations, SSP Operations, and SSP Investigation, stating that their combined efforts have made Islamabad one of the safest cities.

“You are doing good work, and good work must always be appreciated,” he remarked.

The committee chairman emphasized that justice must be ensured at the police station level. He directed that all resources should be utilized to curb land grabbing and drug trafficking, and that police patrolling should be enhanced.

He further highlighted that crime prevention is possible through the inclusion of citizens via open courts and reconciliation committees. He assured that the Standing Committee on Interior would extend full support in terms of legislation, funding, and raising the morale of the police force.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ti ..

DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..

55 seconds ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooper ..

Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summ ..

57 seconds ago
 School Education Department to enroll child labour ..

School Education Department to enroll child labourers in Rawalpindi

58 seconds ago
 KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000

KP sets monthly wages of worker at Rs 40000

59 seconds ago
 29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on e ..

29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains

31 minutes ago
Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero to ..

Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime

1 minute ago
 CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives

CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum

ATC extends interim bail for Aleema Khanum

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khid ..

PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..

30 minutes ago
 ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection ..

ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"

30 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of elec ..

Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan