Raja Khurram praises ICT police, calls for zero tolerance on crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior and Counter-Narcotics, Raja Khurram Nawaz, held a meeting with SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan to review public safety, crime control, and law and order in the capital.

An official told APP on Wednesday that SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures for the protection and facilitation of citizens. He stressed that there is zero tolerance against land grabbers and drug traffickers, adding that community cooperation is essential to curb crime effectively.

Raja Khurram Nawaz appreciated the contributions of IGP Islamabad, DIG Operations, SSP Operations, and SSP Investigation, stating that their combined efforts have made Islamabad one of the safest cities.

“You are doing good work, and good work must always be appreciated,” he remarked.

The committee chairman emphasized that justice must be ensured at the police station level. He directed that all resources should be utilized to curb land grabbing and drug trafficking, and that police patrolling should be enhanced.

He further highlighted that crime prevention is possible through the inclusion of citizens via open courts and reconciliation committees. He assured that the Standing Committee on Interior would extend full support in terms of legislation, funding, and raising the morale of the police force.

