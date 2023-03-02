UrduPoint.com

Raja Muhammad Saleem Promoted To 18th Grade, Posted As ADCG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab, has issued a notification for the promotion of Raja Muhammad Saleem to the 18th grade and appointed him as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Attock.

Previously, he has served as Assistant Commissioner in Hazro , Fateh Jang and DMO Attock.

