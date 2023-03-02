UrduPoint.com

Raja Muzaffar Seeks Expansion Of Uplift Of US Sponsored Projects In Central Asian States Connecting To Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Raja Muzaffar seeks expansion of uplift of US sponsored projects in Central Asian states connecting to Kashmir

While welcoming the US investment in the construction of highways between the Central Asian states and the financial aid reportedly announced by the US government for the projects to promote education and create employment opportunities, the Kashmir-born member of the Texas Democratic Party Raja Muzaffar called for the expanding scope of construction, uplift of USAID-sponsored projects in Central Asian states connecting to Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) : While welcoming the US investment in the construction of highways between the Central Asian states and the financial aid reportedly announced by the US government for the projects to promote education and create employment opportunities, the Kashmir-born member of the Texas Democratic Party Raja Muzaffar called for the expanding scope of construction, uplift of USAID-sponsored projects in Central Asian states connecting to Kashmir: The construction of inter-state highways will not only increase international trade but also help common people to connect with each other, he stated.

In a statement, Raja Muzaffar said that he wanted to draw the attention of the US Secretary of State "now is the time to connect Central and South Asia through Kashmir".

Raja Muzaffar appealed to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to extend the trade development plan of the US Department of Commerce and the new program announced by the US Agency for International Development to Kashmir.

Related Topics

Education Commerce Government Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

16 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

21 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

22 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.