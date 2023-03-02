Raja Muzaffar seeks expansion of uplift of US sponsored projects in Central Asian states connecting to Kashmir

While welcoming the US investment in the construction of highways between the Central Asian states and the financial aid reportedly announced by the US government for the projects to promote education and create employment opportunities, the Kashmir-born member of the Texas Democratic Party Raja Muzaffar called for the expanding scope of construction, uplift of USAID-sponsored projects in Central Asian states connecting to Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) : While welcoming the US investment in the construction of highways between the Central Asian states and the financial aid reportedly announced by the US government for the projects to promote education and create employment opportunities, the Kashmir-born member of the Texas Democratic Party Raja Muzaffar called for the expanding scope of construction, uplift of USAID-sponsored projects in Central Asian states connecting to Kashmir: The construction of inter-state highways will not only increase international trade but also help common people to connect with each other, he stated.

In a statement, Raja Muzaffar said that he wanted to draw the attention of the US Secretary of State "now is the time to connect Central and South Asia through Kashmir".

Raja Muzaffar appealed to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to extend the trade development plan of the US Department of Commerce and the new program announced by the US Agency for International Development to Kashmir.