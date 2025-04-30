Raja Najabat invites AJK PM to attend activities in UK to highlight Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Raja Najabat Hussain, a British national and founder chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International on Wednesday called on Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Small Industries, Prof. Taqdees Gilani, was also present.During the meeting, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq stated that he will visit the UK and Europe after the budget, representing the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir.

His aim would be to mobilize Kashmiris in Europe and the UK, make the Kashmiris' right to self-determination programs successful, and organize Kashmiri organizations, leaders, councilors, British members of parliament, human rights activists, and institutions.The Prime Minister emphasized that the base camp government prioritizes the Kashmir freedom movement and would engage leaders from all schools of thought in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the Kashmiri perspective globally, given the current situation in the state.

Raja Najabat Hussain briefed the Prime Minister about his movement's programs and activities, including meetings with British MPs, leaders of British political parties, and human rights organizations.

He highlighted the movement's efforts to raise awareness about the right to self-determination and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.Minister of State Prof. Taqdees Gilani appreciated the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International, saying that Raja Najabat Hussain and his team, particularly the women's wing, actively highlight the case of people in occupied Kashmir worldwide, serving as unpaid ambassadors for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.