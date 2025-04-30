Raja Najabat Invites AJK PM To Attend Activities In UK To Highlight Kashmir Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Raja Najabat Hussain, a British national and founder chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International on Wednesday called on Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Small Industries, Prof. Taqdees Gilani, was also present.During the meeting, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq stated that he will visit the UK and Europe after the budget, representing the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir.
His aim would be to mobilize Kashmiris in Europe and the UK, make the Kashmiris' right to self-determination programs successful, and organize Kashmiri organizations, leaders, councilors, British members of parliament, human rights activists, and institutions.The Prime Minister emphasized that the base camp government prioritizes the Kashmir freedom movement and would engage leaders from all schools of thought in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the Kashmiri perspective globally, given the current situation in the state.
Raja Najabat Hussain briefed the Prime Minister about his movement's programs and activities, including meetings with British MPs, leaders of British political parties, and human rights organizations.
He highlighted the movement's efforts to raise awareness about the right to self-determination and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.Minister of State Prof. Taqdees Gilani appreciated the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International, saying that Raja Najabat Hussain and his team, particularly the women's wing, actively highlight the case of people in occupied Kashmir worldwide, serving as unpaid ambassadors for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt providing jobs opportunities abroad to 30,000 youth: CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to supporting agriculture sector: SACM6 minutes ago
-
Two nabbed for ‘torturing’ woman6 minutes ago
-
President underlines need of equipping workers, youth with modern-day skills6 minutes ago
-
Raja Najabat invites AJK PM to attend activities in UK to highlight Kashmir issue6 minutes ago
-
DC vows to boost rural enrollment in Abbottabad school drive6 minutes ago
-
Govt taking concrete steps for welfare of workers: says Balochistan CM6 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate Cultural Day6 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera commends brave Police response to Terrorist attack on Daraban Police station16 minutes ago
-
2-member criminals gang arrested16 minutes ago
-
Two awarded life term in murder cases, 4 others acquitted16 minutes ago
-
Renewables First & New Energy Nexus launch CLIP to power country's climate tech ecosystem26 minutes ago