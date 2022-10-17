UrduPoint.com

Raja Parvez, VC Online Inaugurate Smart Class Room At GCUH

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly and the former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf Monday said that the journey of development of the Government College was continued after becoming a university and wished this university must be counted among the prestigious universities of the country.

He expressed this while inaugurating smart classrooms online at Government College University Hyderabad.

According to GCUH spokesman, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Tayyaba Zatif was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor gave a detailed briefing to the Speaker National Assembly about the University's development projects, new campuses and the smart classrooms.

On this occasion, Dr. Tayyaba Zarif invited former prime minister and former student of Government College, Raja Parvez Ashraf, to visit the college, which he accepted and said he would soon visit the GCUH.

Meanwhile, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan visited Government College University and inaugurated Solar System at Botany department of the varsity.

On arrival at GCU, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan was welcomed by the university administration and he was presented with a souvenir.

Addressing the ceremony on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said that the dream of making the university free from load shedding by installing solar system has been fulfilled.

MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the government of Sindh will provide all possible support for the construction and development of the university.

