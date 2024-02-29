Open Menu

Raja Pervaiz Administers Oath To 302 Newly Elected MNAs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

As many as 302 newly elected members of the sixteenth National Assembly, out of a total of 336, took oath on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) As many as 302 newly elected members of the sixteenth National Assembly, out of a total of 336, took oath on Thursday.

Outgoing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath to the MNAs, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

Leading political figures -- PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Yusuf Raza Gillani, Abdul Aleem Khan, Barrister Gohar Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, and Sher Afzal Marwat -- took the oath during the House proceedings.

Furthermore, three Senators — PML-N’s Nuzhat Sadiq, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani — resigned from the upper house of Parliament in order to join the National Assembly.

