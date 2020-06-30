Raja Pervaiz Ashraf acquitted in another rental power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Tuesday acquitted eight accused including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in another reference pertaining to Pira Ghaib rental power.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgment which was reserved on last hearing after conclusion of arguments from both sides on acquittal plea of Ashraf and others. The reference was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in 2014.

The other accused who had been acquitted include Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, Shaukat Tareen, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhary Abdul Qadeer and Iqbal Ali Shah.

It may be mentioned here that , the court already acquitted Ashraf and other suspects in Sahiwal rental power reference in last week. The court said that NAB could not prove any corruption charges against the suspects. Other people named in the case, including Shaukat Tareen, former Pesco MD Basharat Cheema and Shahid Rafique have been acquitted as well.

Ashraf was accused of misusing authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the Federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from 7% to 14%, amounting to about Rs22 billion.