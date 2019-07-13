UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Appears Before Accountability Court

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:09 PM

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appears before accountability court

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Saturday appeared before the accountability court here in illegal appointments case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Saturday appeared before the accountability court here in illegal appointments case.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the case proceedings, wherein, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused appeared before the court.

The NAB had filed the reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused ignored the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Company Gujranwala Pakistan Peoples Party 2016 Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited GEPCO Court

Recent Stories

PML-N wants political instability: Fayyaz ul Hassa ..

2 minutes ago

Rear Admiral (Rtd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah appointed ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority's senior officers pro ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, several injured in different road mish ..

2 minutes ago

Abbasi spend lavishly during his brief tenure, say ..

7 minutes ago

PPP expresses reservation over NA-205 Ghotki by-po ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.