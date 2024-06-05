Raja Pervaiz Ashraf calls for concerted efforts to strengthen, uplift PPP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Former Prime Minister and president of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called for concerted efforts to strengthen and uplift the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He has emphasised the need for unity and hard work within the party to ensure victory in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a dinner ceremony organised by PPP City in Rawalpindi, Raja Pervez Ashraf highlighted the need for talented and respected individuals in government positions. He praised the party's leadership for appointing dedicated leaders as governors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to strengthen PPP's presence and influence.

He urged party members to move beyond social media and focus on real efforts to give new energy to the party. Raja Pervez Ashraf called for an immediate increase in party membership to ensure PPP's success in the general elections.

He stressed that victory in local elections is a stepping stone to winning the general elections, and every party worker must work hard and organize effectively.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, members National Assembly Syeda Shehla Raza, Zumard Khan, Aamir Fida Paracha, Leader of PPP Rawalpindi Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobi, Babar Sultan Jadoon, Malik Qasim Idris, Tawqir Ahmad Abbasi, Numbardar Inam Malik, Malik Hammad Awan and hundreds of workers of PPP participated. Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider on the occasion praised the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Governor Haider highlighted that the PPP has consistently promoted workers to high-ranking positions within the government. Under the guidance of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the party has demonstrated unity, particularly in Rawalpindi's political sphere, and has a history of close collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he added.

He shared his journey, attributing his political success to the PPP's support. He emphasised that the party has entrusted him with significant roles since the district council elections in 1997.

He said that over the years, he has served as a minister three times, an advisor once, and now holds the prestigious position of Governor of Punjab. This trajectory, he noted, underscores the PPP's commitment to elevating dedicated party workers to honorable positions, he maintained.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, said that we need to solve our province's problems together. He mentioned that there are two different views of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one on social media and other in real life.

It is hard to find the real KP on social media and to improve education three billion rupees have been set aside in the budget, he said adding that more steps are needed to improve healthcare in KP.

Governor Kundi thanked the Pakistan People's Party leadership for choosing him as the governor. He promised to meet the expectations of the party leader and workers with utmost dedication.