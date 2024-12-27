Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Highlights Accomplishments Of PPP Govt 2008
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM
GARHI KHUDA BUX Dec 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Dec, 2024) Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Raja Pervaiz Asharaf highlighted the accomplishments of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) during PPP's tenure 2008.
He praised the party's leadership, particularly President Asif Ali Zardari, for taking charge of the government amidst numerous economic and employment challenges.
Addressing the 17th Death Anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on Friday, he noted that Asif Ali Zardari's presidency was marked by several significant achievements, including the transfer of presidential powers to the parliament, the launch of the Benazir Income Support Program, and the recognition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan as separate entities.
He said that the President Asif Ali Zardari also apologized to the people of Balochistan and worked towards the prosperity of Punjab and Sindh.
Ashraf emphasized that Zardari's leadership during a critical period in Pakistan's history, symbolized by his slogan "Pakistan Khappay," helped save the federation. He concluded that the PPP's mission has always been to uphold Pakistan's greatness, and the party's widespread presence and strength are a testament to its enduring legacy.
