Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stresses national commitment on Defence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Former prime minister and president of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, called for observing the Defence Day as a day of renewed commitment to the nation.

In a statement issued on Friday, he highlighted the significance of September 6, when Pakistan's armed forces inflicted major losses on an enemy far superior in size. He praised the enduring bond between the country's military and its people in their collective fight against terrorism and extremism, calling it an unforgettable chapter of national unity. Former premier emphasised that nations, which thrive, never forget their martyrs and heroes, underscoring the importance of honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, expressing solidarity with the people of the occupied valley. He expressed a desire for peaceful and friendly relations with all neighbouring countries, guided by the principle of peaceful coexistence.

Concluding his remarks, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf urged the nation to follow the principles of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) , and the vision of the founder leader of the PPP, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, to ensure continued progress for the country.