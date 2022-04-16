UrduPoint.com

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf To Assume Office Of NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to assume office of NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The nominee of the coalition government and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will assume the office of the National Assembly Speaker on Saturday, as no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will also take the oath of his office on Saturday. The office of the Speaker fell vacant after Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation.

The National Assembly (NA) will meet on Saturday (today) instead of April 22, to elect the new speaker and move a resolution of no-confidence against the deputy speaker. Friday's circular to hold the session on Saturday was issued in supersession of an earlier circular, which was issued on April 13, on the directive of the acting speaker Qasim Suri, who is facing no-confidence of the treasury benches in the House.

According to April 13 circular, the National Assembly proceedings were re-scheduled to meet on April 16 instead of April 22. "In supersession of the Secretariat's circular dated April 13, 2022, I am directed to inform that as announced in the sitting of 11th of April, the next sitting of the House will be held on April, 16 at 12 noon," a circular, signed by Muhammad Mushtaq, additional secretary (legal), said.

The no-confidence resolution against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will be moved today. The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued four-point agenda including grant of leave to move a resolution of no-confidence against deputy speaker and hold election of the National Assembly speaker and his oath taking.

