Raja Pervaiz asks Suri to issue warning to ministries failing to answer MNAs' questions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The proceedings of the National Assembly were suspended on Thursday due to lack of quorum and amidst complaint of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri about the failure of ministries to reply to questions of legislators.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the Deputy Speaker to issue warning to the ministries for failing to answer questions of members of National Assembly.

Soon after the start of the question hour in the National Assembly, the mover of the question noted that answers of various questions were deferred by the ministries for the next rota day.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the members of the National Assembly asked the questions to get updated information and when the relevant ministries did not reply, the process loses its importance.

"It would be much better if the chair issued ruling and warning to the ministries failing to answer questions," he added.

At this point Junaid Akbar from Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf pointed out the quorum and the deputy speaker had to suspend the proceeding of the house till required number of members came to the house.